Commemorating the third annual African Landing Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First African Landing Day, an event originally rolled out in the state in 2019, is put on by the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance.

The event sheds light on the pain, resilience, and strength of Africans brought to the United States over 400 years ago. It featured music, dancing, food, and much more.

Mark Hughes, Executive Director for the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, says this event creates an avenue for conversation.

“We just got to start at the epicenter of what’s been created here in America, and allow those concentric circles to come out,” Hughes said. “This is the beauty about what it is that’s going on out here.”

Among those in attendance was poet and author Rajnii Eddins. He says to reflect back on the experiences of those brought to America back in 1619, is what makes this event a success.

“Determination and faith it took to withstand such circumstances is a blessing to glorify, the ancestors for accomplishing that because we’re still here as a result,” Eddins said. “Also as a reminder to humanity of what we’re capable of.”

Hughes says a portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards creating the Cultural Empowerment Center in Burlington. Aiming to provide things like adult education and important job skills.

“This is where it starts. This is where we’re putting a line in the sand and we’re saying hey, we’ve got to get busy. We want to make sure that the vision comes to life.”

Hughes adds at the end of the day, the event is about bringing the community, regardless of background, together.

