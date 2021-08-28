The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants holds Tech Tent in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) -

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants is helping new Americans with technology -- so they can master English.

When COVID-19 hit, the The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants moved its English education program online and gave their students chromebooks.

But, learning new technology can be challenging -- so the committee is partnering with the Winooski memorial library to have a tech help tent every Saturday.

“The tech tent came around because to help support students and clients with using their chromebooks. Technical expertise on an ongoing basis would be available here this summer staffed by one of our staff so they can ask questions and learn more about how to use chromebooks,” said Nancy Lindberg, the education program coordinator at the The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants .

Lindberg says the online transition has its benefits -- students don’t have to worry about childcare, and English language classes can be accessed on a phone or a computer.

The tech tent will continue into the fall -- and they’re working on a plan to extend it into the winter.

