Advertisement

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants holds Tech Tent in Winooski

U.S. COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES AND IMMIGRANTS provides Tech help to students who are learning...
U.S. COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES AND IMMIGRANTS provides Tech help to students who are learning English virtually.(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) -

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants is helping new Americans with technology -- so they can master English.

When COVID-19 hit, the The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants moved its English education program online and gave their students chromebooks.

But, learning new technology can be challenging -- so the committee is partnering with the Winooski memorial library to have a tech help tent every Saturday.

“The tech tent came around because to help support students and clients with using their chromebooks. Technical expertise on an ongoing basis would be available here this summer staffed by one of our staff so they can ask questions and learn more about how to use chromebooks,” said Nancy Lindberg, the education program coordinator at the The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants .

Lindberg says the online transition has its benefits -- students don’t have to worry about childcare, and English language classes can be accessed on a phone or a computer.

The tech tent will continue into the fall -- and they’re working on a plan to extend it into the winter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on Friday investigated a bullet hole found in window at Edmunds Middle School.
Burlington school caught in the crossfire in latest shooting
File photo
Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned
The exterior of the Williston Townplace Suite Marriott
Williston hotel to be converted into affordable housing
One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rutland
Isaac Jacobs
Winooski man breaks into South Burlington hotel

Latest News

Vermonters enjoying Vergennes Day
39th Annual Vergennes Day Celebrates the Country’s Smallest City in a Big Way
African Landing Day celebration features museum exhibit
African Landing Day celebration features museum exhibit
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Saturday, Aug. 28
Victim advocates coming up with new ways to support during times of isolation
Victim advocates coming up with new ways to support during times of isolation