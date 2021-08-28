Venues requiring vaccines satisfied with public response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of bars and clubs in Burlington are now asking for your ID and proof of vaccination. It’s something that more and more bars are doing.

Most businesses owners we spoke with told us the response to a vaccine requirement has been pretty good.

Natalie Miller is the owner of the Vermont Comedy Club, which is one Burlington venue requiring patrons to be vaccinated. She said the response to the requirement has been overwhelmingly positive.

Wednesday was the first time they’ve opened since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. Miller said she’s worried about having to close again. “It’s been really hard and super hard on businesses,” she explained. “We want to keep our staff safe and the best way to do that is make sure the people coming in here are vaccinated.”

On Pearl Street at Three Needs, customers need to show their vaccine card at the door. Three Needs was one of the first area businesses to ask customers for proof of vaccination. Thomas Fitzgerald, who works security there, said they haven’t gotten any negative feedback on it. “It hasn’t been a problem,” he explained. “People seem okay showing their vaccination cards and really happy we’re doing it and keeping the community safe.”

Some living in and visiting Burlington think it’s a great idea. “I think it’s a good idea,” said Nick Hugeut, a Burlington resident. “Especially with all the college kids coming into town from all over the country.”

Shjon Podein, who is visiting from Minnesota echoed the sentiment. “I actually don’t mind it too much at all. I tend to try to believe those smarter and much more educated than me on these decisions.”

Others aren’t a fan of businesses asking for proof of vaccination.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Nancy Hardt, who is visiting from New York. “I believe people should have the choice, however I am vaccinated.”

At the end of the day, these businesses are confident in their decisions.

“The idea of keeping people and your friends and family safe is important to the people of Vermont,” said Miller.

“It’s important because the more people that get vaccinated, the faster we can beat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fitzgerald said.

Three Needs is not requiring guests to wear masks, but the Vermont Comedy Club is. The only exception is when people are eating and drinking.

Vermont is leading the nation in vaccinations, with nearly 86% of people being at least partially vaccinated.

