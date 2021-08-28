Victim advocates coming up with new ways to support during times of isolation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As the delta variant spreads, some people are concerned about the potential of another lockdown, especially those who live in violent or unstable homes. The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence wants to assure anyone who is worried that they are prepared to support victims no matter what turn the pandemic takes.

The Network says child victims of domestic and sexual violence are especially vulnerable because they usually don’t have the resources and agency to get help. They also say a lot of youth lost access to teachers and other family members who they previously turned to for safety.

Lizzy Lyons and Amy Torchia of the Vermont Network say youth advocates spent the past year coming up with new approaches to support families and youth during times of isolation.

“I feel like the pivot that they made over the last year was to really be focused in with youth and children on their wellbeing,” said Torchia. “Their day-to-day, basic wellbeing and checking in on ‘Are you eating? Are you sleeping? What do you need? Do you need school supplies.’ The things that are basic needs and their emotional wellbeing as well.”

The Vermont Network also shifted their support groups online. And they’re currently working on a Youth Advocacy Task Force.

