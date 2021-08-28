Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Aug. 28

By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, Aug. 28.

Point au Roche State Park is working SUNY Plattsburgh to host an event about turtles. Families can stop by the park to learn all about the various species of turtles that live there. Park Naturalists and a special guest from SUNY Plattsburgh will guide participants through a turtle research project at the pond. By the end, participants will know what adaptions help the turtles survive in the park. The event will go from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Peru Memorial VFW Post 309 will be hosting a Family fun festival from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Guests can expect music, food, games, crafters, and even Therapy pets. All are welcome.

The last event on our list is a summer movie night.

Families can stop by Landry park in Winooski for a free showing of the Tom & Jerry movie. The movie under the stars will start at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Winooski Recreation and Parks are making the event possible. Registration will not be required. Families are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

