BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A slow-moving warm front will gradually make its way through the region on Sunday. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies. Though it won’t be hot, it will be more humid, with dew points climbing well into the 60s. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible during the day, mainly near the Canadian border. A cold front will then come through Monday, with showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather now looks lower, but thunderstorms are still expected.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day, with lower humidity. We’ll be keeping an eye on the remnants of what is now Hurricane Ida for Wednesday, as there’s a slight chance we’ll get some rain out of it. Most computer models are keeping it well to our south, however. We’ll then have a nice stretch of late summer weather Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the low 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s.

