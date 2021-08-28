BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very slow-moving warm front will keep skies mostly cloudy this weekend. A few showers are possible near the Canadian border this afternoon. High temperatures will be pleasant, mainly in the mid 70s. Not a bad day if you’re going to the Champlain Valley Fair. Sunday will be much more humid, but not hot. The chance for a few showers will continue during the day.

The week will start off with a busy day Monday. A strong cold front will come through, with showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong, especially south and east. It will depend on the timing of the front. Pleasant weather can then be expected into Friday. One fly in the ointment could be the remnants of what is now Hurricane Ida. One computer model shows it clipping us Wednesday with some rain, but most models are keeping it well to our south. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.