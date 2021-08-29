Cocktails for a cause at Shelburne Tap House

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Cocktails for a cause at the Shelburne Tap House.

Throughout the month of August, one dollar from every featured cocktail sold at the Shelburne Tap House will be donated to the Homeless Prevention Center in Rutland.

Sammy Garey, a Tap House employee, says in partnership with Tito’s vodka, customers can enjoy a tasty drink while helping fellow Vermonters at the same time.

“People love to give money to a good cause,” Garey said. “They’re excited. It’s some good cocktails that go along with it. So they can drink something that’s tasty and donate money.”

She says so far this month they’ve collected roughly $300. She says with three days left in August, the restaurant is hoping to raise even more.

