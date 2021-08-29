Looking ahead: Week of Aug. 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening in our region for the week of Aug. 30.

New Hampshire residents have until Tuesday, Aug. 31 to submit comments on the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ amendment to expand treatment capacity for adults with serious mental illness. The state is seeking public comment in an effort to ensure timely and appropriate medical care for those experiencing a mental health crisis. New Hampshire DHHS hopes this will reduce the utilization and length of stay in emergency departments for mental health patients. All comments are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games will present a free concert in Mid’s Park on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The Village of Lake Placid and Lake Placid World University Games will be celebrating the last concert of the summer. They also plan to use this event to provide an update on the 2023 games. Participants can expect there to be live music, games, ice cream, balloon animals, and face painting. The live performances will play from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

North Country Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with a law firm to host a webinar on the pros and cons of mandating vaccines in the workplace. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The event will cost $15 for members and $30 for non-members. The proceeds will support the continued work of the Chamber.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 is a busy day for many areas in our region. The Brattleboro Selectboard will be hosting a special meeting to get an update from town staff about the implementation of the community safety review. The meeting will take place at the Brattleboro Municipal Center as well as online. In-person space will be limited. The meeting will start at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

