NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who was allegedly forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man has reached a plea agreement.

The woman is set to enter her plea on Monday in Superior Court where she faced charges of falsifying evidence.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire, to a park where he was kidnapped and shot to death.

