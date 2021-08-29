Advertisement

NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover

Jonathan Amerault
Jonathan Amerault(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who was allegedly forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man has reached a plea agreement.

The woman is set to enter her plea on Monday in Superior Court where she faced charges of falsifying evidence.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire, to a park where he was kidnapped and shot to death.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

