Patriots battle Giants in preseason football game

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big treat for football fans in our region on Sunday. The New England Patriots battle the New York Giants in a preseason game.

You can watch that game on Channel 3 starting at 6 p.m.

If you are looking for the Dolphins-Bengals game scheduled to be on CBS starting at 4 p.m., you can find that game on our sister station, WYCI.

Here’s where to find WYCI:

-If you are a Comcast customer, it’s on channel 712.

-Burlington Telecom customers can see it on channel 284.

-It’s channel 706 for Spectrum customers.

-If you get TV from Dish, WYCI is on channel 34. On DirecTV, it’s channel 40.

-The program is also available over the air on channel 40 in New York and channel 26 in New Hampshire.

