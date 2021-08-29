Remembering Irene: The storm of a lifetime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten years ago, a torrent of rain and wind swept through Vermont turning communities into islands and creating a massive wake of devastation that shook the state to its core.

Watch the video above for a look back at the wrath Irene brought to Vermont on Aug. 28, 2011.

We’re also looking at the resilience of Vermonters who worked together to rebound after the storm of a lifetime. Watch the video below for that part of the story.

