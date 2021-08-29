Advertisement

Remembering Irene: The storm of a lifetime

By Diane Landry
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten years ago, a torrent of rain and wind swept through Vermont turning communities into islands and creating a massive wake of devastation that shook the state to its core.

Watch the video above for a look back at the wrath Irene brought to Vermont on Aug. 28, 2011.

We’re also looking at the resilience of Vermonters who worked together to rebound after the storm of a lifetime. Watch the video below for that part of the story.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned
Burlington Police on Friday investigated a bullet hole found in window at Edmunds Middle School.
Burlington school caught in the crossfire in latest shooting
Gene Richards-File photo
Burlington airport director under fire, Mayor calls for him to resign
File photo
Can workers fired for refusing vaccination collect unemployment?
A decade after Irene flooding, no sign of Vermont teenager

Latest News

Remembering Irene: Waterbury’s story of resilience
WCAX hears voicemails from Vermonters recounting their stories from Irene.
Listening in on memories from Irene
File - Gov. Peter Shumlin and Neal Lunderville.
Remembering Irene: Recollections of a recovery officer
Ten years ago, Tropical Storm Irene wiped out nearly 700 of Vermont's roads. State leaders...
Remembering Irene: Building back Vermont infrastructure better