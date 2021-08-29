‘A Singular They’: Solo performance explores non-binary identities

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A local artist, who is non-binary, transgender and disabled, is putting on a solo performance that they hope empowers other people people with similar life experiences.

Toby MacNutt says the theme of ‘A Singular They’ is the power of change.

“As a gender-fluid person, non-binary person who has made use of some medical transition, so there’s been gender changes in my body on a very fundamental level, as well as how my pain levels fluctuate, the way my sense of time and space all changed depending on what’s happening in my body, so how can I use all these facets of change together in one show and particularly to bring them together in a way where the audience can understand them all being true at the same time,” MacNutt said.

MacNutt says there’s two audiences they’re hoping to reach.

The first is people who are also transgender, non-binary or disabled.

“There’s not a lot of great cultural understanding about wheelchair users who can also walk sometimes even though that’s true for the vast majority of wheelchair users,” they said. “So I want to create a space where this feels normal and celebrated.”

The second audience MacNutt wants to reach is people who don’t identify with or understand non-binary or transgender identities. MacNutt says they don’t want the performance to be a lecture. Instead, they hope the immersive experience will help the audience focus on the feelings in the body.

“That will help people come into it just as accepting a lived experience as something that’s true,” MacNutt said. “That they won’t be sitting there like ‘Well. what does this mean about... are they really a boy?’ They’ll sort of get out of that headspace of ‘How do I define all of these bits and what does that mean, and more into ‘This is what it’s like to be you... or me, in this case.”

MacNutt will be performing ‘A Singular They’ Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shelburne Museum. The performance will be followed by a brief audience Q&A with MacNutt.

The show is free but you need to register in advance to attend.

To register, you can contact the Pride Center of Vermont or the Shelburne Museum.

