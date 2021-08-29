Advertisement

USS Vermont commissioned in Connecticut

By Lance MacKenzie
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WCAX) -

EXEC. OFC. JOSHUA LUDWIG: Today Vermont is tested and battle ready. We’re very proud to serve on the newest attack submarine in the United States. The commissioning ceremony is a time honored tradition that began with the first commissioning of the Navy’s first shift, a captured British schooner in 1775.

REP. PETER WELCH: We want that crew to know that we are deploying an emission on our behalf, thousands of miles from here, deep under the sea, and they’re out there alone, depending at that point on each other to serve us. The memory of this in our presence reminds them that they are not alone.

READ ADMIRAL DOUGLAS PERRY: We’re with them as a fellow Vermonter career submariner from a family of career submariners and the current Director of Undersea Warfare. I represent the chief of Naval operations and I’m humbled to do so today. Extremely proud to celebrate the time honored tradition of Vermont’s commissioning and her official entry into Naval service here. The Green Mountain State’s legacy of Naval service. It runs deep despite the fact that Vermont has no ocean coastline, but in the predawn hours of 9 May, 1775 early in the American revolution Vermont’s hero, Ethan Allen, seizes the initiative and leads the Green Mountain Boys across Lake Champlain to capture the British Fort Ticonderoga.

CARLOS DEL TORO: Rear Admiral Perry, you’ve shown great leadership on behalf of our under sea warriors, but that’s not the only reason you’re here. And you know that as a native Vermonter, you represent all of the warriors from Brattleboro to St. Albans who’ve ever worn the uniform of the United States. Navy Vermonters served in every conflict with valor and excellence from the highest mountains to the very depths of the ocean. That’s a spirit far older than the state itself and even older than our nation itself

ANNOUNCER: Officers and crew of the USS Vermont man, our ship and bring her to life.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned
Burlington Police on Friday investigated a bullet hole found in window at Edmunds Middle School.
Burlington school caught in the crossfire in latest shooting
Gene Richards-File photo
Burlington airport director under fire, Mayor calls for him to resign
A decade after Irene flooding, no sign of Vermont teenager
File photo
Can workers fired for refusing vaccination collect unemployment?

Latest News

USS Vermont Commissioned
USS Vermont Commissioned
tech tent
Tech Tent in Winooski
Vergennes has their day
Vergennes Day is back
Vermont First African Landing Day 2021
Commemorating the third annual African Landing Day