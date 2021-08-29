Advertisement

Vermont Senior Games Holds Pickle ball Championship

Pickleball in Leddy Park.
Pickleball in Leddy Park.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Today was the final day of the Vermont Senior Games Pickleball Championship. About 200 players from all over the state showed up to compete with other members of the Vermont Senior Games Organization.

Anyone over the age of 50 is able to participate.

“It’s just a real nice opportunity to be able to compete -- our motto is fun fitness and fellowship so it’s competitive but we focus on those other components as well,” said Betsy Terry, volunteer board member at the Vermont Senior Games.

These pickleball players are even able to compete to qualify for the national senior games next may.

