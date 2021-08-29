What to do Sunday, Aug. 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Aug. 29.

Switchback Brewing Company in Burlington will be hosting a stretch and sip yoga event. This event will take place on the taproom patio. The class will be an hour-long starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. After the class participants can “sip-back” and relax with a pint of beer. Yoga mats will not be provided, so participants are encouraged to bring their own.

Guests can pre-register online or over the phone: (802) 651-4114. Tickets for the event will cost $20 per person. Participants should arrive at the Brewing Company by 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

A screening of Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion will be taking place at Strand Center for the Arts Sunday, Aug. 29. The show will start at 1 p.m. This event is part of the Mountain Lake PBS Summer Screening Series.

Nature Cat explores aquatic life and goes where he’s never gone before. You can find out what type of journey he goes on by registering online. Snacks will be provided thanks to North Country Co-op.

The Champlain Valley Fair will host a Night of Fire and Destruction Monster Truck Show Sunday, Aug. 29. The show will start at 4 p.m. Tickets will cost $12 for adults, and $10 for kids. This does not include admission to the fair.

