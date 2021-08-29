Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 29, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be similar to Saturday, except more humid. A few showers will remain possible through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will then come through Monday with showers and thunderstorms, mainly morning through mid-afternoon. This will usher in cooler and less humid air for Tuesday.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Ida for midweek. Most models continue to keep it to our south, but some rain cannot be ruled out Wednesday and Wednesday night, especially south and east. Stay tuned. Otherwise, plan on pleasant late summer weather for the end of the week and into next weekend.

