2020 TOPS Vermont queen shares her secrets to success

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s weight loss queen is sharing her secrets to success with us.

Sue Salls of Lyndonville was dubbed the weight loss queen by the non-profit, TOPS. That stands for Take Off Pounds sensibly.

Salls lost 26.8 pounds through the program, the most of any other female member in the state.

After she lost her husband in 2020, her unhealthy habits began.

Deciding she needed a change, she rejoined TOPS, after about 10 years away from the program.

She says if she can be successful, anyone can.

“You’ve got to want it yourself. Nobody can tell you, you’ve got to lose weight. You’ve got to want to do it. And you’ve got to stick to it. And you’re going to have your bad days but you just get up and get going, and you just keep it up,” said Salls.

There are 21 TOPS chapters in Vermont and all of the members lost a combined weight of 1,073 pounds in 2019.

