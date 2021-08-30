21 new COVID cases in inmates at Newport prison

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-one additional inmates at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19. The Vermont Department of Corrections also reports a new case among its staff.

Seventeen of those inmates who tested positive live in a unit where a COVID-positive staff member worked and where four inmates previously tested positive.

The new positive case in a staffer was in a person previously identified as a close contact who had been quarantined.

A total of 25 inmates in the prison and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID.

The facility remains in lockdown.

As of Monday, Corrections officials say there are positive cases in staff, the incarcerated population or both at five of Vermont’s six facilities.

Updates on COVID in Vermont’s prisons can be found on the Corrections COVID-19 Information Page.

