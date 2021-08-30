Advertisement

Advocates of “paid leave for all” gather over the weekend

Call for paid leave for all
Call for paid leave for all(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, supporters of paid family and medical leave gathered at Camp Meade in Middlesex, calling on state and federal legislators to pass paid leave for all.

The event put on by the Vermont FaMLI (Family and Medical Leave Insurance) Coalition and the Main Street Alliance of Vermont, featured a variety of speakers including some state legislators.

Their goal - to push lawmakers in the direction of paid leave for families and individuals nationally.

“The goals of this campaign are to raise public consciousness about the effort at the national level, to pass a robust and equitable paid family and medical leave solution,” Morgan Nichols, State Director for Main Street Alliance of Vermont said. “What we want to do is by raising the public consciousness and awareness, is to get many stories and show as much as a strong support here in Vermont, to support our federal delegation as they work to get this across the finish line.”

The Biden Administration’s American Families Plan, includes a program that would provide 12 weeks of leave and up to $4,000 a month for workers.

