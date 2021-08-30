Apples almost ripe for the picking at Vermont orchard

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Apple picking season is just around the corner.

“As you can see the apples are getting ready,” said Nick Cowles, the owner of Shelburne Orchards.

“Just kind of holding to see what’s going to happen with the COVID numbers. How we’re gonna present the pick-your-own situation.”

Cowles says they would like to go back to a normal picking season but aren’t sure yet if that’s possible.

“Hard to tell. It’ll be what, you know, what the state says, what the governor says. We’re watching, listening to that,” Cowles said.

He says they’re making that decision this week.

“It’s really about being safe. Also, people who come here, we want them to feel safe when they come,” Cowles said.

If they do have to go back to last year’s protocols, here’s what to expect.

“With people who paid ahead, they drive in, there’s way kind of like toll booths, then you would pay for an empty bag... You buy cider and doughnuts and so forth, right stay in your car. Then you drive out into the orchard. Park, pick and then just keep on driving,” Cowles said.

He says this keeps congestion at bay.

They typically open for the first weekend in September but between watching COVID numbers and certain apple varieties not being completely ready yet, they’ve decided to wait.

“So how you tell when apples are ready, you cut them open and look at the seeds, see if the seeds are brown. You gotta check out these seeds. They’re starting to turn brown, but they’re not brown yet. When the apple is ripe your seeds will be nut brown,” Cowles explained.

Shelburne Orchards will start their apple picking season Friday, Sept. 10.

“I spent all years growing these apples, and to see people come out and enjoying them, enjoy the place, and enjoy the actual fruit and the cider,” Cowles said.

