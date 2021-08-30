Advertisement

COVID keeps some kids home at 3 Vermont schools

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - School began less than a week ago for some Vermont students and three schools already have confirmed positive COVID cases that have sent students home.

At this time, the Vermont Department of Health does not consider any of these cases at schools an outbreak. Instead, they’re using the term situation.

There are four known cases at Twinfield Union School in Plainfield according to superintendent Mark Tucker: two kindergarten students, one second-grader and one sixth-grader.

The school was alerted on Friday about the sixth-grader and learned about the other three cases over the weekend.

The entire kindergarten, second- and sixth-grade classes are quarantining and most likely will not return to school until next Tuesday at the earliest.

But because Tucker says the cases stem from outside of school, they took extra precautions. Grades one, three, four and five did not go to school Monday either while contact tracing is being done but they expect them to be back Tuesday.

In total, that is about 140 students staying home for what should have been their third day of school.

“We were hoping to get at least a brief reprieve with having all the kids in school and we’re surprised and disappointed that we’re dealing with this in the first week of the new school year,” said Tucker, the superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.

The Vermont Department of Health tells us there are about two dozen active situations associated with schools and child cares.

It will not provide the current number of positive cases at the Summit Street School in Essex Junction or the St. Albans Town Educational Center in St. Albans City. But we do know an entire classroom has been asked to quarantine in relation to the case in St. Albans.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and the Agency of Education will address school-related cases at Tuesday’s press briefing with Gov. Phil Scott.

