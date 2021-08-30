Cycling for a cure to a rare genetic disease

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - On Sunday, Vermonters came together to cycle for a cure to a rare neurological disease. All gathered with the goal of making a difference.

“To see this community give back to something that they know very little about, is really powerful,” Chris Ouellette, Co-Founder and Coordinator of Cycle 4 CMT said.

The event was inspired by Chris’s nephew Yohan Bouchard, who was diagnosed with CMT at the age of 7.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT, is a rare and progressive neurological disease, resulting in muscle atrophy and paralysis. More than 100 people showed up to show their support, for people living with it.

“Here we have individuals with CMT,” Elizabeth Ouellette, Yohan’s mother, said. “They get to talk to one another, they get to meet one another. There’s many different types or subtypes of CMT, but they come together, they have different symptoms and different gene mutations. They find out what each other is doing for therapy and what medicines are in the pipeline for research.”

“To raise money to hopefully find a cure for CMT,” Chris Ouellette said. “So individuals with CMT, will be able to enjoy the things we are doing here today.”

Over the last eight years, this event has raised nearly $1.6 Million for CMT research.

Emmily Stufflet, Erin Black, and Clark Semmes, all live with CMT. Each traveled to the Green Mountain State for this event. They say having a community to lean on, makes living with the disease easier.

“Everybody understands. Everybody knows what you’re going through,” Stufflet said. “So, it’s really cool to see all these people come together. It’s not easy to deal with, but when you have a community it just makes it so much easier.”

“It’s the passion and the drive that people have for our mission,” Black said. “Which our mission is to see a world without CMT one day. For people like my children or people that live with this disease and maybe don’t have the outlook that some of us have here.”

“It makes you feel like you’re not alone,” Semmes said. “You’re a part of a community and you’re all in this together. Those people know what you’re going through.”

Although the 2021 event is in the books, the Ouellette family and the CMT community’s fight for a cure doesn’t stop.

