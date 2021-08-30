Advertisement

Dartmouth downs UVM Women’s Soccer

2-1 win moves Big Green to 2-0 while handing Cats first loss
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth Women’s Soccer team got a pair of goals two minutes apart and held on for a 2-1 victory over UVM Sunday afternoon at Burnham Field in Hanover. The win moved the Big Green to 2-0 while dropping the Cats to 2-1.

After a scoreless first half, Allie Winstanley would take this game over for Dartmouth. She assisted Hannah Curtin and Daisy Granholm on both of the home team’s tallies in the 55th and 57th minutes to build a lead from which Vermont could not recover.

Alex West did get Vermont a little consolation in the 61st minute but the Cats never seriously threatened over the final 30 minutes.

Both teams will return to action on Thursday as the Catamounts host LIU and Dartmouth visits Georgetown.

