Advertisement

Dartmouth workers not at college yet asked to stay remote

Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working...
Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working remotely until Oct. 4. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working remotely until Oct. 4.

The previous plan was for workers to return at the start of September, but the college is adjusting its plans as COVID-19 cases increase regionally and nationally, said Scott Bemis, chief human resources officer.

“We recognize that many have already returned to campus - and those individuals who have returned can continue to work on-site,” Bemis said in an email to the community on Friday.

He said the date is being pushed back a month “to help slow the increase in the density of people on campus, with the goal of interrupting COVID-19 transmission wherever possible.”

Bemis also said that weekly surveillance testing will be conducted for vaccinated employees, instead of every 30 days. Unvaccinated employees who are coming to campus are still required to test twice a week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday.
Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot
Jonathan Amerault
NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
File photo
Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned
Vermont State Police are looking for whoever dumped a lot of motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain...
Police: substantial amount of motor oil dumped in Milton lake

Latest News

Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
First child born for Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they...
Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont
File photo
High school seniors reflect on year of remote learning
College students in our region start school Monday and that has some rising high school seniors...
High school seniors to apply for college amid learning losses