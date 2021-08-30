Advertisement

Farmhands are ready to battle in Farmer Olympics

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - Farmers and their crews from around Vermont will be battling in the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont’s sixth annual Farmer Olympics.

The event will be held on Tuesday at Honeyfield Farm in Norwich.

Organizers say teams will compete in skills ranging from physical, to cerebral to ridiculous.

Among the past events were the zuccini relay, squash shot put and blindfolded seeding. Awards will go to the best-performing teams.

