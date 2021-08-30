Father, son charged with attempted murder in Northeast Kingdom

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A father and son from Connecticut are charged with attempted murder in Derby, Vermont.

Police say Donte Flowers Sr., 45, and Donte Flowers Jr., 27, are accused of trying to kill James Castrogiovanni, 41, in his Derby home last October.

Castrogiovanni suffered severe injuries and is now paralyzed from the chest down.

The father and son are already behind bars. They face attempted murder charges in state court in two weeks.

Last year, Donte Flowers Jr. and Donte Flowers Sr. were involved in a shooting outside the Wendy’s in Newport about a month after police say they tried to kill Castrogiovanni.

Flowers Sr. was shot in the leg.

Flowers Jr. was charged with unlawful restraint.

At the time, the feds said the Flowers were heavily involved in drug activity in Orleans County.

We do not have a photo of Donte Flowers Sr.

