Advertisement

First child born for Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member

Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced the birth of her first child, a boy named Sam.

The four-term upstate congresswoman says Samuel Albritton Manda was born Friday morning at Saratoga Hospital.

Stefanik is a high-profile defender of former President Donald Trump and was elevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican House caucus this year.

She was first elected to Congress in 2014.

We are over the moon to announce the arrival of our healthy baby boy Samuel ("Sam") Albritton Manda at 8:21 AM on...

Posted by Rep. Elise Stefanik on Monday, August 30, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday.
Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot
Jonathan Amerault
NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
File photo
Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned
Vermont State Police are looking for whoever dumped a lot of motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain...
Police: substantial amount of motor oil dumped in Milton lake

Latest News

Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working...
Dartmouth workers not at college yet asked to stay remote
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they...
Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont
File photo
High school seniors reflect on year of remote learning
College students in our region start school Monday and that has some rising high school seniors...
High school seniors to apply for college amid learning losses