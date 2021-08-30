First child born for Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced the birth of her first child, a boy named Sam.

The four-term upstate congresswoman says Samuel Albritton Manda was born Friday morning at Saratoga Hospital.

Stefanik is a high-profile defender of former President Donald Trump and was elevated to the No. 3 position in the Republican House caucus this year.

She was first elected to Congress in 2014.

We are over the moon to announce the arrival of our healthy baby boy Samuel ("Sam") Albritton Manda at 8:21 AM on... Posted by Rep. Elise Stefanik on Monday, August 30, 2021

