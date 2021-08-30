Governor nixes Brattleboro mask mandate

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Towns in Vermont can’t go it alone when it comes to sweeping communitywide COVID-related rules like mask mandates. Brattleboro residents recently found that out after the town’s mandate was nixed by the governor.

Two weeks ago, the Brattleboro select board voted 4-1 to reinstitute the town’s mask mandate. However, that mandate was ultimately shot down by the Scott administration citing the town’s low case numbers and high vaccination rate.

Now, businesses are forced to do it on their own.

“It just seems like a sensible thing to do at this point,” said Barbara Walsh of the Brattleboro Bicycle Shop.

Masks are required to go inside the Brattleboro Bicycle Shop. That sign ironically went up right after the state said the town could not issue a communitywide mandate.

“It does make it a little bit easier on us if an entire town. Or an entire state would be even better,” Walsh said.

At the boutique next door, a masks-required sign will be going up soon. Though that has owner Penelope Wurr, who has been wearing a mask since the beginning of the pandemic, a little uneasy.

“I got a lot of flack,” Wurr said.

She says the lack of a universal mandate forces individual businesses to police what at times can be a divisive topic.

“I mean I had a lot of abuse hurled at me,” Wurr said. “In fact, I chased people down the street who were saying they didn’t care.”

Back in June, as the region slowly began to come back from COVID and the state’s emergency order was lifted, Gov. Phil Scott issued an executive order requiring that “all policy adoptions or changes related to the COVID-19 response or recovery, require approval of the governor.”

Brattleboro’s select board sought the approval but was denied. Hospitalizations, case counts and vaccinations were all taken into account.

“It is a challenge for sure that we have to navigate,” said James Mayer of Grateful Greens, an indoor growing facility in town.

Mayer strongly encourages mask use inside his business.

The town, which requires masks in the municipal offices, is also now strongly encouraging their use.

“If they chose not to mandate then it is up to me and my team to figure that out. And if they do mandate it, then OK, we will trust them and we will do it,” Mayer said.

The Scott administration says it is continuing to monitor the situation on the ground in Brattleboro and across the state. They say they could potentially revisit the issue if the data warrants it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.