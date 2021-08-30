Insurance department to review new legislation, rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Insurance Department will host a legislative review webinar in September.

The Sept. 9 meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to hear from regulators regarding new statutes, rules and legislation from the 2021 legislative session.

The session will also include a review of what is to come in the 2022 session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.