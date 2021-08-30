Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect who fled St. Johnsbury court

Zacharie Sevio
Zacharie Sevio(Courtesy: St. Johnsbury Police)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury police are searching for a suspect who fled from court Monday afternoon.

Police say Zacharie Sevio, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was being arraigned at the Caledonia County courthouse on felony domestic assault and reckless endangerment with a weapon charges.

He was ordered to jail by the judge but he didn’t go. He fled the courtroom instead and is still at large.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

