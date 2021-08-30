Advertisement

Meeting to discuss 10-year transportation plan’s development

FILE roads.
FILE roads.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council and the Transportation Department commissioner are going to hold a public meeting to discuss the state’s 10-year transportation plan.

The meeting on the 2023-to-2032 plan is scheduled for Wednesday at Saint Anselm College’s Institute of Politics.

The meeting will include discussion of items important to the development of the draft plan, goals for outcomes of the plan, and next steps to be determined by the department and the group, who make up an advisory commission on intermodal transportation to the governor.

The public can observe the meeting online or by phone.

