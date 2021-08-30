Mowers to run again for Congress in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Matt Mowers says he will be making another run for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.

Mowers lost to Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in the 2020 election for the seat.

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Mowers, who briefly worked in his administration’s State Department. Mowers also worked for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and ran his 2016 presidential primary campaign in New Hampshire.

Mowers joins an already crowded Republican field that includes former Trump staffer Karoline Leavitt and Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House.

