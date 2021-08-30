New help for homeowners facing muck problem on Maquam Bay

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Help might be on the way for lakeshore property owners in Swanton tired of terrible water quality.

The folks who live along Maquam Shore Drive have had enough with the algae, invasive plants and excess nutrients that create muck.

Now, they’re celebrating tentative steps toward a solution.

Neighbors say they’ve been complaining for years.

“It looks like an open sewer,” Roger George of Swanton said about his property on Maquam Bay, which is covered in muck and weeds.

This is Joe Fobert’s first summer in Swanton and he is shocked by the algae blooms and milfoil.

“Nothing was said to me about what this was like and frankly, I felt a little deceived,” Fobert said.

Al Norman and his family have been on Maquam Shore Road for six decades and he says the water quality and stench get worse every year.

“If you come down to our property, any boat that’s there is 30-40 feet offshore and you have to wade through muck to even get a kayak in the water,” Norman said.

But now, the group the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain says help is on the way.

The nonprofit says it is working with the town of Swanton and plans to do an assessment this fall to see what needs to be done to improve water quality in the area.

“We’re trying to give resources to a town that wants to make improvements and we’re extremely confident the town of Swanton understands the value of clean water and wants to move ahead. We’re trying to give them some tools,” said Kent Henderson, the board chair of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain.

“There’s great groups like Friends of Northern Lake Champlain that can help places like Swanton identify some of these projects to invest in and help get the money from the state,” said Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin County.

The assessment would identify phosphorus sources that create the muck. But the study will take two to three years to complete.

“All this is good that there’s some progress but the progress is moving at a snail’s pace,” George said.

George tells me he is glad the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain have been able to get on the select board agenda. He and his neighbors have not been able to in the past year.

In the meantime, neighbors tell me they want their property taxes lowered because their waterfront is not usable.

“It’s not really fair that we’re paying premium lakefront taxes that we do for very poor water conditions and receiving no assistance from the town,” George said.

Norman paid $3,700 in property taxes last year. He and his neighbors appealed their tax assessments and lost.

This is not the first time that water quality has raised questions of property value in this region, and Swanton neighbors know that. They tell me they’ve watched situations unfold with different towns and believe theirs could be handled differently.

“Other towns like Georgia and St. Albans have proactively come to their taxpayers and said we’re going to give you some relief because your quality of water doesn’t exist anymore,” Norman said.

The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain hopes to start fieldwork and speak with community members right after the select board signs off on their plan at the end of September.

I reached out to the Swanton select board chair, town administrator and town listers. None had a comment.

