NH Lottery generates record $581.5M in sales as of June 30

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery has generated a record $518.5 million in total sales in the fiscal year ending June 30.

Lottery officials say that amount surpasses the previous record from the last fiscal year, which was $392.2 million.

Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says the lottery offered an expanded menu of games, new offerings like KENO 603, sports betting through its collaboration with DraftKings, NH iLottery.

The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state in December 2019, and retail locations followed. The lottery said total sports wagering surpassed $520 million during Fiscal Year 2021.

