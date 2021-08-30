Advertisement

NH woman enters guilty plea in decapitated lover case

Jonathan Amerault
Jonathan Amerault(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man has pleaded guilty to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The woman entered a plea in Grafton County Superior Court on Monday. She was charged with allegedly decapitating Jonathan Amerault. She also is accused of wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it to a remote area and cleaning Amerault’s car after he was killed.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Amerault to a park where the man was beaten, kidnapped and then shot three times last September. The husband is also accused of hiding the body. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

