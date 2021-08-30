NH woman enters guilty plea in decapitated lover case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man has pleaded guilty to three counts of falsifying evidence in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The woman entered a plea in Grafton County Superior Court on Monday. She was charged with allegedly decapitating Jonathan Amerault. She also is accused of wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it to a remote area and cleaning Amerault’s car after he was killed.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Amerault to a park where the man was beaten, kidnapped and then shot three times last September. The husband is also accused of hiding the body.

Related Stories:

NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover

Couple indicted in death, decapitation of Keene man

Hearing denied for NH man charged with capital murder

NH police: Man killed wife’s lover, ordered her to behead him

Body of missing New Hampshire man found

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)