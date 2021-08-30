North Country ghost hunting crew gets TV show

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York ghost hunting crew is getting its own TV show.

The Misfits Paranormal Crew is a local group of spooky investigators.

“We started locally at her son’s house or the graveyard or my house which is extremely haunted,” said Melissa Savage, a member of the Misfits Paranormal Crew.

That was eight years ago and the group has grown over the years, adding new members.

“I’ve been able to see things I didn’t know I could see or I could find. It’s been very eventful for me,” said Jeremiah Benjamin of the Misfits Paranormal Crew.

The hunts for the paranormal usually take place during the witching hours, which are between midnight and 3 a.m.

The crew recently teamed up with Frank Fronk, creator of the TV show “All Things Paranormal.”

“The basis of the show is to broaden the perspective of the paranormal,” Fronk said.

He’s teaching the team new tricks and new tools to use for its hunts.

Friday night, the Misfits were in the basement of Olive Ridley’s.

“What’s been seen here is an older gentleman, people have seen things move, poltergeist activity which would be like glasses moving,” Fronk said.

The team uses all the tools in the toolbox to see what could be lurking in the dark.

“This shows the heat source and this will map like a stick figure if there is something paranormal there,” Savage said. “It’s dancing... it likes the music upstairs.”

Fronk says the history in the county is prime for ghoulish behavior.

“A place like Plattsburgh, it has so much rich history with military, war and everything else that it’s not uncommon there could be a burial ground here,” Fronk said.

The Misfits Paranormal Crew hunts will soon be featured on a spinoff of Fronk’s show on Paraflixx, a streaming service dedicated to paranormal activity.

“The opportunity to learn about the paranormal from people who have been investigating this area for quite a few years,” Fronk said.

The crew hopes the show will help open minds about what could be living in the region.

“I’m hoping that if they are interested in this type of thing that they actually look into it. Find out where these energies are coming from. It’s real and the more you get into it the more you’ll see,” Benjamin said.

The show is still in preproduction but the crew was invited to the world’s largest ghost hunt in Orange, Massachusetts, where it will investigate the Wheeler Mansion. That will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.