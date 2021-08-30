Norwich Football ready to open season

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The college football season is underway, with a handful of “Week Zero” games played around the country. None of our area schools played this weekend, but one will get underway this coming Friday.

The Norwich Cadets are back after missing out on last season due to COVID. Norwich got off to a red hot 4-0 start two years ago, including a dramatic victory over Coast Guard and a dominant win over Castleton, arguably the Cadets’ two biggest rivals. But things slipped down the stretch for Norwich, as they ran into some injury problems, won just one of their final 6 games, and narrowly missed out on their first winning season since 2015.

The Cadets hoped to make up for that in 2020, but then the season was canceled entirely due to COVID, with the football team one of the only sports that didn’t get a chance to compete at all last school year. Now that they’re back together, the Cadets are hoping the adversity they’ve had to overcome in the past two years will pay dividends on the field, starting with Friday’s game against Salve Regina.

“Yeah so we gotta fight though adversity,” said Zev Motew, a senior linebacker for Norwich. “That was one thing that we learned about the team. We know how to fight through hardship, so I think that that going into this season will be good for us.”

“I think the biggest thing is just spending time with each other, like in the locker room,” junior wide receiver Trevor Chase added. “Last year we didn’t have any of that, we had to go in in groups and like weight rooms we had all broken up to different groups. So actually being together is huge for us.”

“Making sure guys are doing what they needed to do. Staying on top of what they were doing academically and really trying to stay connected when we were apart. I think as you look through it, that was the most challenging part of it,” said head coach Mark Murnyack. “Then you throw in a whole recruiting cycle where it wasn’t normal. We weren’t able to go in and visit students at their high schools, they weren’t able to come here and see our campus physically. So doing virtual meetings, like I said, we got pretty good at that and it’s just awesome to have everybody back now, back together, back to as close as normal.”

Norwich opens its season at Sabine Field Friday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.