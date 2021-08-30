NY trooper who died on duty honored by officers, Gov. Hochul

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul joined hundreds of police officers to honor a state trooper who drowned while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains.

Trooper James Monda died while working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Aug. 22. Monda went into the water with diving gear at a boat launch and did not resurface.

Hochul lined up with gray-clad troopers standing in formation outside a Schenectady church before his funeral Monday morning.

New York State Police Trooper James Monda dedicated his life to protecting the State and the people of New York.



The Rotterdam native is survived by his fiancée, mother and father. His death is under investigation.

