Advertisement

NY trooper who died on duty honored by officers, Gov. Hochul

Tpr. James Monda
Tpr. James Monda(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul joined hundreds of police officers to honor a state trooper who drowned while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains.

Trooper James Monda died while working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Aug. 22. Monda went into the water with diving gear at a boat launch and did not resurface.

Hochul lined up with gray-clad troopers standing in formation outside a Schenectady church before his funeral Monday morning.

The Rotterdam native is survived by his fiancée, mother and father. His death is under investigation.

Related Stories:

Funeral set for NY trooper who drowned on marine patrol

New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday.
Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot
Jonathan Amerault
NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they...
Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Vermont State Police are looking for whoever dumped a lot of motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain...
Police: substantial amount of motor oil dumped in Milton lake

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Sununu visits Kentucky to learn about COVID surge
Republican Matt Mowers says he will be making another run for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st...
Mowers to run again for Congress in New Hampshire
You never know what you’ll find down a Vermont dirt road. In Grand Isle, it might be pasta.
MiVT: Grand Isle Pasta
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage