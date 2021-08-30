NY trooper who died on duty honored by officers, Gov. Hochul
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul joined hundreds of police officers to honor a state trooper who drowned while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains.
Trooper James Monda died while working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Aug. 22. Monda went into the water with diving gear at a boat launch and did not resurface.
Hochul lined up with gray-clad troopers standing in formation outside a Schenectady church before his funeral Monday morning.
The Rotterdam native is survived by his fiancée, mother and father. His death is under investigation.
