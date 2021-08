PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Heads up for Plattsburgh beach-goers, the city beach is closed for swimming.

City leaders blame staffing shortages saying they don’t know when it will reopen.

ATTENTION: Until further notice, the City beach is closed for swimming due to staffing shortages. Please use this page, the City's website, or contact 518-563-7642 for updates. Posted by The City of Plattsburgh on Sunday, August 29, 2021

You can check the city’s website or Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.