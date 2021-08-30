Plattsburgh mayor issues mask mandate for city buildings, urges businesses to follow suit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The delta variant continues to ravage our region and break through vaccines. Now, Plattsburgh’s mayor is doing something about it.

Clinton County is reporting 78 new cases of COVID and 40% of them are among the vaccinated.

The Clinton County Health Department says several of the cases are connected and linked to large gatherings, workplaces and households.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself is to mask up, vaccinated or not.

The health department says since the end of July, cases have spiked into the double digits, affecting the very young to the very old.

The CDC has now deemed the county “substantial” when it comes to COVID transmission.

Six people are now in the hospital, one in the ICU.

The health department says the best way to protect yourself and your family is to go back to COVID basics: wash your hands, keep to gathering with just your household, avoid large crowds, wear a mask and get your vaccine.

“We are still in a pandemic and obviously the numbers are showing that we’re having an increase in spread right now, so certainly making positive choices to go back to some of those preventive measures that really helped up out when we were seeing those high numbers. If we can just get the majority of our residents to do so voluntarily that will make a big difference,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest issued a mask mandate on Monday for all city buildings, requiring anyone who enters to wear a mask vaccinated or not. He is asking all businesses to consider doing the same.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.