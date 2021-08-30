Advertisement

Police: 2 die in motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - Police say two people on a motorcycle have died in a crash in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Route 116.

Police said the passenger, Jacqueline George, 36, died at the scene. The operator, Michael George, 35, died at the hospital. They were from Jefferson.

Police are investigating the crash. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday.
Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot
Jonathan Amerault
NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they...
Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Vermont State Police are looking for whoever dumped a lot of motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain...
Police: substantial amount of motor oil dumped in Milton lake

Latest News

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and...
Police searching for woman missing from Westminster
File photo
21 new COVID cases in inmates at Newport prison
Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working...
Dartmouth workers not at college yet asked to stay remote
Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
First child born for Elise Stefanik, No. 3 House GOP member