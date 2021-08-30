Police: 2 die in motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - Police say two people on a motorcycle have died in a crash in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Route 116.

Police said the passenger, Jacqueline George, 36, died at the scene. The operator, Michael George, 35, died at the hospital. They were from Jefferson.

Police are investigating the crash.

