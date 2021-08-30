Police searching for woman missing from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are looking for a woman missing from Westminster.

Investigators say Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is visiting the area with her husband.

She was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday near the vacation home where she was staying on Gage Street when she took her golden retriever out for a walk.

The disappearance was reported to police at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the disappearance is not considered suspicious but they are concerned about Seyfried’s welfare.

Seyfriend is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her, call the state police at the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

