Police: substantial amount of motor oil dumped in Milton lake

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for whoever dumped a lot of motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Milton.

Fire departments responded there Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

They contained the spill which was cleaned up by hazmat contractors.

Police say the fuel dump happened next to the Lamoille River Inlet, and they say they want to hear from anyone who has information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.