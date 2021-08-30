Advertisement

Ruffed grouse, woodcock most popular for small game hunters

Ruffed grouse
Ruffed grouse(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire Fish and Game Department report says ruffed grouse and woodcock remain the two most popular small game species hunted in the state.

The annual report looks at long-term trends for observation rates and breeding surveys for both grouse and woodcock. Other species of interest to small game hunters include snowshoe hare and gray squirrel.

Small game hunting season for gray squirrel starts on Sept. 1.

Hunting for ruffed grouse, woodcock and snowshoe hare starts on Oct. 1.

