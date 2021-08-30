Advertisement

Some St. Johnsbury residents question armory redevelopment

St. Johnsbury-File photo
St. Johnsbury-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Voters in St. Johnsbury will be asked next month whether to approve the borrowing of $5.4 million to renovate the long-shuttered town armory into a new police station and dispatch center.

The Caledonian Record reports that the total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $5.8 million including the environmental clean-up of the site.

The town has received a $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The newspaper reports that some residents questioned the cost and wisdom of the project at a public input session this week.

Another public hearing will be on Sept. 7.

