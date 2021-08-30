Some St. Johnsbury residents question armory redevelopment

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Voters in St. Johnsbury will be asked next month whether to approve the borrowing of $5.4 million to renovate the long-shuttered town armory into a new police station and dispatch center.

The Caledonian Record reports that the total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $5.8 million including the environmental clean-up of the site.

The town has received a $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The newspaper reports that some residents questioned the cost and wisdom of the project at a public input session this week.

Another public hearing will be on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.