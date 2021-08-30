Spotted Lanternfly reported in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is on the offensive in search of a new invasive species they recently spotted here in Vermont.

“This insect travels so readily,” said Emilie Inoue, the state survey coordinator with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

It’s only been a little over a week since state experts became aware of three Spotted Lanternflies making their way into Vermont, all of which they say were taken care of.

“As of right now, no known infestations here in Vermont,” said Inoue.

Mid-August, three were found in Rutland on cargo coming from out of state.

Inoue and a team immediately upped their trap count in the area, and in areas of interest. But why is the Spotted Lanternfly such a concern?

“The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species and if established it would spread rapidly,” said Cary Giguere, director for Public Health Agriculture Resource Management.

Giguere, says the bug’s favorite is the Tree of Heaven. That isn’t a common tree in Vermont, but the insect will harm trees we are familiar with.

“If the pest did get established, it could effect our grapes, hops, apples, and maple,” said Giguere.

“But luckily when they feed on those, the survivability doesn’t seem to be as great as if it feeds on Tree of Heaven,” said Inoue.

Inoue and Giguere say it may not only hurt trees and plants by sucking sap and encouraging mold growth, but is bothersome.

“Honestly it is a huge nuisance pest,” said Inoue.

The bug swarms the trees giving them a moving appearance.

It also secretes a type of sugar, attracting things like bees to your backyard.

For now, they trap and continue searching, but they have gotten a little to close for the state’s comfort.

They plan to continue to educate so people know what they’re looking for, especially if they are planning any travel to end the summer.

“If people are traveling in and out of the quarantine area, check your car check your stuff be on the lookout for this pest,” said Giguere.

“It lays eggs on any smooth service, so one of the problem we have been having is grills, people traveling up for tourism. It hasn’t been as busy as it has been in recent years, but people are still moving so the pest doesn’t move as readily by itself but with human transportation and hitchhiking it can get all over the place,” said Inoue.

Research is still being done to determine if the fly is capable of surviving colder temperatures, but a warming Vermont is also part of their concern, lacking cold winters means more insects like this one can survive here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.