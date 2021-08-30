St. Albans Town breaks ground on new town hall

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Community members in St. Albans Town have broken ground on the future site of their new town hall.

The St. Albans Messenger reports that voters approved the project on Town Meeting Day in March.

The town bought the land for $200,000 this year after voters approved the purchase in November of 2020. The project is expected to take eight to 10 months.

Town Manager Carrie Johnson says the new building will be much more accessible than the current town hall and town staff has outgrown the current space.

