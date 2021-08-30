Advertisement

St. Albans Town breaks ground on new town hall

st albans town hall
st albans town hall(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Community members in St. Albans Town have broken ground on the future site of their new town hall.

The St. Albans Messenger reports that voters approved the project on Town Meeting Day in March.

The town bought the land for $200,000 this year after voters approved the purchase in November of 2020. The project is expected to take eight to 10 months.

Town Manager Carrie Johnson says the new building will be much more accessible than the current town hall and town staff has outgrown the current space.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday.
Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot
Jonathan Amerault
NH woman reaches plea agreement in case of decapitated lover
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
File photo
Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned
Burlington Police on Friday investigated a bullet hole found in window at Edmunds Middle School.
Burlington school caught in the crossfire in latest shooting

Latest News

FILE photo.
NH Lottery generates record $581.5M in sales as of June 30
FILE photo.
Farmhands are ready to battle in Farmer Olympics
FILE roads.
Meeting to discuss 10-year transportation plan’s development
Ruffed grouse
Ruffed grouse, woodcock most popular for small game hunters