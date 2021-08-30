Advertisement

Sununu visits Kentucky to learn about COVID surge

Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and state and health care officials met with their counterparts in Kentucky on Monday to hear about the state’s most recent surge of COVID-19 cases and how they are handling it.

“Like New Hampshire, Kentucky is a rural state with small cities,” Sununu said in a news release. “Today, I joined New Hampshire state officials in visiting Kentucky to help inform our decision making in the weeks and months ahead to see how they are handling their COVID surge, how hospitals are managing through this crisis, and to hear what tools they have found to be effective in battling this most recent wave virus.”

Sununu and staff were visiting Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the University of Louisville Hospital. Sununu also met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and staff.

On Friday, Beshear said more than half of his state’s hospitals are struggling with “critical staffing shortages” as medical teams treat record numbers of COVID-19 patients. He noted that 90% of virus-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions are among the unvaccinated.

As of Friday, there were 2,129 virus patients in hospitals, 592 in intensive care and 349 on ventilators. The escalation has been precipitous since July 14, when Kentucky had 239 COVID patients hospitalized, including 60 in intensive care and 25 patients on ventilators.

The state reported 4,815 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Kentucky had 56% of its population fully vaccinated as of Sunday; New Hampshire had 54%.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

