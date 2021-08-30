Advertisement

Suspect turns himself in after fleeing from court

Zacharie Sevio
Zacharie Sevio(Courtesy: St. Johnsbury Police)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury police say a St. Johnsbury man, who fled from the courthouse Monday afternoon, turns himself him.

Police say Zacharie Sevio, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was being arraigned at the Caledonia County courthouse on felony domestic assault and reckless endangerment with a weapon charges.

He was ordered to jail by the judge but he didn’t go and fled the courtroom instead.

An immediate search by the St. Johnsbury Police Department was launched, with the assistance of Chief Harris of the Lyndonville Police Department and his K9 partner, as well as the Vermont State Police. Sevio was tracked to an area near Forrest and Western Avenues and an intensive search of the surrounding area took place.

Police say, Sevio later contacted the police department and turned himself just before 6:00 p.m.

Police say Sevio called a female he had conditions of release to not have contact with.

Sevio is at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility and issued a flash citation.

